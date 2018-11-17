Three county athletes earn district MV honors

Athletes from Montague County earned three District 3A-8 Most Valuable titles at the conclusion of the 2018 volleyball season.

Nocona Sophomore Averee Kleinhans received Most Valuable Player for her dominance of the court all season. Kleinhans wrapped up the 2018 volleyball season with 502 attacks and 414 digs.

The season total does not include four tournament games, making her season stats that much more impressive.

Bowie Sophomore Lexi Kirkham was given the nod as Most Valuable Blocker after being an unstoppable force at the net for the Lady Rabbits, with newcomer and freshman Taygon Jones named Most Valuable Defense for her skills on the back row.

“I am so proud of the girls. There is something to be said for making it to the playoffs in our very competitive district and battling with our bidistrict. I am so blessed to coach these girls,” said Bowie Coach Breanna Jones. “Lexi received MV blocker as a sophomore, I envision great things from her in the future, and the same for Taygon who earned MV defensive player as only a freshman. She really stepped up for us this season.”

Meanwhile, Bowie’s Maddie Baker, Abby Zamzow and Landra Parr earned first team honors and Aslyn Davis and Mackenzie Gresham received second team. Honorable mention went to Hope Howard.

