Boys basketball roundup

The Gold-Burg Bears were able to close out the non-district part of their schedule in style Friday night as it blew out Northside at home.

The Bears got up early and never let the foot off the gas at they won 62-35.

Set up in a two-three zone defense, Gold-Burg dared the Indians to shoot threes. Offensively the only thing stopping the Bears were themselves as they seemed like they could get a good shot anytime they wanted, it just depended if they executed or if they missed the shot.

Gold-Burg jumped out to a 18-6 lead in the first quarter. Even with the emphasis not being to pressure on defense, guards Blake Allen and Coplin Miller were jumping passing lanes over and over for steals that led to easy points in transition, combining for nine steals in the game.

Post player Tanner Parrish was able to find lanes for emphatic dunks in transition. It must have inspired Allen since he went up for a one handed dunk attempt that got him sent to the bench for a second by Coach Gordon Williams. The Bears led 30-16 at halftime.

Northside were making three-pointers, but not at a threatening enough pace to challenge Gold-Burg’s efficient offense that was fired up from scoring off of turnovers. The Bears won 62-35.

Miller led the team with 16 points while making four three-pointers. Parrish and Allen each scored 15.



Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs finished its non-district schedule strong on Friday with a decisive win at Bryson.

The Bulldogs won 48-27 on the strength of their defense, which let them pull away to break the game wide open in the second half.

James Gaston led the team with 10 points. Williams Winkler was second with nine points and tied for the lead in steals with five.

Nicholas Bell scored eight points while adding nine rebounds and five steals. Carter Lemon had a team leading five assists and Brock Tompkins led the team with 10 rebounds.



Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers finished a tough pre-district schedule on Friday playing at Alvord.

The Panthers did just enough to pull out the win on the road 64-61.

It was a night where Saint Jo’s up tempo pace worked to its advantage while offensively four players scored in double digits.

Brock Durham led the Panthers with 16 points. Connor Thompson was second with 13 while Logan Morman and Blake Anderson each had 10 points.



Nocona

The Nocona boys played at Muenster on Friday to test itself against a state ranked team.

The second ranked team in the state in 2A was just able to hold off the Indians 48-41.

The game was tight throughout, but Nocona struggled to finish the game strong down the stretch as it played from behind for most of the game.

“We were getting open and hitting shots early and played well defensively,” Coach Colby Schniederjan said. “We hit a little cold streak and were tested by their height when we gave up a few offensive rebounds to them where they scored in consecutive possessions. They made free throws to finish the game.”

Carter Horn led the team with 14 points and Hunter Fenoglio was second with five points.

