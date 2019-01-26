Nocona teams play at City View

The Nocona basketball teams traveled to City View on Tuesday and had drastically different experiences.

While the girls won a high scoring game easily 77-43 against a team they had beaten before, the boys lost a close game 48-43 against a team that is emerging as a possible playoff team.

The Lady Indians got up early, exploding to a 27-9 lead. Despite that, Coach Kyle Spitzer was not happy with some of the things he was seeing on defense.

“Our defense was sloppy in the first quarter,” Spitzer said. “We kind of got it fixed in the second quarter.”

Despite that, the Lady Mustangs were able to make a couple shots, knock down their free throws and score relatively well despite trailing big for all of the game.

They could not keep up with the scoring pace from Nocona. While the Lady Indians could not equal their first quarter barrage, they did not have a down quarter offensively for the rest of the game as City View had no answer defensively as Nocona won 77-43.

Averee Kleinhans had another game where her total, 38 points, was almost equal to or better than the other team’s output. Trystin Fenoglio was second with 15 points while Laramie Hayes joined them in double digits with 11 points.

The boy’s game was much more competitive. Both teams came out swinging in a relatively high scoring first quarter as the teams were tied 15-15 heading into the second quarter.

The Indians offense faltered a bit the next two quarters as they could only equal their first quarter total. Luckily, their defense kept them in the game as they trailed only 32-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams picked up the pace a bit as Nocona was able to knock in three three-pointers as they almost equaled their first quarter total. Unfortunately, the Mustangs played with the lead and were able to knock in eight of their nine free throws in the quarter as they held on to win 48-43.

Carter Horn led the Indians with 12 points, all scored in the second half. Jason Sparkman was second with 10 points.

Nocona is still looking for its first district win in a district that is looking much more competitive than what was initially believed.

