Public meetings concerning draft resource plan postponed

Public Meetings Concerning Draft Resource Management Plan Postponed

NORMAN, OKLA. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is announcing the postponement of several upcoming public meetings concerning the BLM’s Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas (OKT) Draft Joint Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), BLM Resource Management Plan (RMP), and BIA Integrated Resource Management Plan (IRMP).. Due to the government shutdown, public meetings scheduled for Jan. 22-25 in Amarillo, Arlington, and Corpus Christi, TX will be postponed. Meetings scheduled for the following week will proceed if the shutdown ends.

On Nov. 9, 2018, the BLM, Oklahoma Field Office, in coordination with the BIA, Eastern Oklahoma Regional Office and Southern Plains Regional Office, released a revised land use management plan for the administration of Federal and Indian lands across Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The draft plan is available at the following BLM website: https://www.blm.gov/programs/planning-and-nepa/plans-in-development/new-mexico/oklahoma-rmp.

New information and dates for public meetings will be made available to the public once the government shutdown ends.