Sears competes at Archery World Cup

Gold-Burg senior Connor Sears traveled to Nimes, France last week to compete at the Indoor Archery World Cup in the junior men’s compound bow division.

The son of Pam and David, Sears made the trip to France for the second straight year to compete against the world’s best in the 18-20 year-old division despite being 17.

Unfortunately, Sears was not able to repeat last year’s bronze medal, losing to Sweden’s Marcus Arlefur-Wällstedt 145-141 in the bronze medal match. Still, just to get to that point is an achievement unto itself.

Sears first had to make it out of qualifications, competing against 50 other archers from around the world. Also, the demand for perfection from indoor archery makes every point not earned that much more costly.

Out of sixty shots, Sears only failed to hit center 10 times and on those 10 he scored the next best thing, nines, for a 590 total. This put him in a tie for third place, with only four archers shooting better than him and only by one or two points.

This qualified him for individual matches. He won his first three matches before faced fellow American Carson Sapp for a chance to shoot for the gold.

Sears fell a couple points behind early and could not recover as he lost by the close margin 145-143. That qualified him for the bronze medal match, where things did not go his way again, losing to Sweden’s Arlefur-Wällstedt 145-141.

