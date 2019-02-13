By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Officials with Child Protective Services and the Bowie Police Department are investigating an incident involving a high school coach and a teenage student that reportedly occurred on Feb. 1 and led the coach to be placed on administrative leave.

The police report was filed on Feb. 5 by School Resource Officer Travis Fuller after he was contacted by CPS staffer Sherry Stone late in the afternoon on Feb. 4. The alleged incident occurred about 1:52 p.m. on Feb. 1 in practice gym three. CPS requested a police investigation due to the nature of the incident.

Fuller states in his report a 14-year-old male student had thrown a dodge ball striking Coach Chuck Hall in the face.

Hall then allegedly yelled at the teen to get out of his class, and the teen ran to the other side of the gym with Hall following him.

Witness statements are unclear if Hall stopped the teen or the boy fell down on his own, but Fuller reports based on the film footage the two appeared to be on the ground with Hall on top of the teen. The coach reportedly pulled the boy up by his shoulders or neck and made him leave the gym.

