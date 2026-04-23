SPORTS
Saint Jo wins area track titles
Saint Jo’s boy’s and girl’s track teams took area titles April 20 at Forestburg.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Region 3-A meet May 1-2 at Hewitt Midway High School outside Waco.
Boys
Saint Jo’s Ayden Giambruno finished 2nd in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:32.62. Bellevue’s Cade Broussard was 4th in 12:02.50.
In the 400-meter relay, Forestburg’s foursome of Jesse Wadsworth, Josiah Wadsworth, Rafael Sanchez and Hayden Halliburton finished 4th with a time of 47.27. Forestburg’s Juan Gonzaez was 2nd in the 800-meter run in 2:13.17.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Rabbit BB falls to Holliday, 8-3
A five-run outburst over the final three innings lifted Holliday’s baseball team past host Bowie 8-3 April 17.
The Eagles got out to a 2-0 first inning lead, using two hits and an error off Rabbit pitcher Rayder Mann. Mann opened the Bowie first by reaching on a caftcher’s error. A pair of groundouts and Mann getting caught in a rundown ended the threat. Bowie threatened again in the second, Allen Miller was hit by a one out pitch. A pair of strikeouts ended the threat.
Hollday added a run in the third for a 3-0 lead. The Rabbits got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third.
Mann drew a two-out walk with Caden Belcher picking up a single. He moved to second on the throw in. Eddie DeLeon followed with a two-RBI single. He was caught in a rundown to end the threat.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona track led by Parker wins
Seven Nocona track team members qualified for the Region II-2A track meet May 1-2 after top four finishes at the Area meet April 17 in Graham.
The 400-meter relay foursome of Gage Grubbs, Kyle Walters, Landon Fatheree and David Pizano finished 3rd with a time of 43.93. Pisano won the 400-meter dash in 51.38 with Fatheree 2nd in the 100-meters in 11.24.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Jax Fuller, Waters, Fatheree and Pisano were 3rd in 3:33.60.
On the girl’s side sophomore Sy Parker won both the shot put with a 34’3” throw, beating 2nd place by just one inch, and the discus with a 107’10” try. Ava Johnson was 4th in the 200—meters with a 27.69 time.
Not qualifying for regionals but still coming through with points for the Lady Indians with Raylea Bowles in the high jump, who finished 5th with a 4’8” leap, and Kaylee Thomas who was 5th in the pole vault with a 7’6” effort.
SPORTS
Nocona SB beats Chico
Missing four players due to the regional golf tournament, Nocona’s softball team headed into Chico April 14 with a playoff spot on the line with a win over the Lady Dragons.
Taking control of things early, Nocona used a five-run first inning and qualified for the postseason with a 23-8, four-inning victory over the host team. Nocona will face Archer City begnning April 23 at 6 p.m. in Henrietta.
Nocona needed just two hits to score the five runs in the first. Kaylee Thomas and Baylea Wallace drew walks to get things started. Both came home on Kylea Wallace’s single, which came hard off the shortstop’s glove. Raylea Bowles followed with an infield single with Tinley Cable’s walk loading the bases. Evelyn Marquez’s groundout plated Kaylea Wallace for a 3-0 lead.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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