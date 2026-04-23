Saint Jo wins area track titles

Saint Jo’s boy’s and girl’s track teams took area titles April 20 at Forestburg.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Region 3-A meet May 1-2 at Hewitt Midway High School outside Waco.

Boys

Saint Jo’s Ayden Giambruno finished 2nd in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:32.62. Bellevue’s Cade Broussard was 4th in 12:02.50.

In the 400-meter relay, Forestburg’s foursome of Jesse Wadsworth, Josiah Wadsworth, Rafael Sanchez and Hayden Halliburton finished 4th with a time of 47.27. Forestburg’s Juan Gonzaez was 2nd in the 800-meter run in 2:13.17.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.