EDIBLES
Create little moments of happiness with potato recipes
(Feature Impact) As the weather breaks and spring brings increased opportunities for families to get outside, activities, adventures and jam-packed calendars abound. All those special moments spent at the park, the sports field or in the backyard may leave lasting memories, but they can also leave you feeling short on time in the kitchen.
Bring a little moment of happiness to busy family mealtimes during the spring season with The Little Potato Company’s line of easy-to-prepare Little Potatoes. They come pre-washed, require no peeling and are small enough that they don’t need to be cut, allowing for less time in the kitchen and more family time around the table as the days get longer – no extra spring cleaning required. For an added helping of convenience, their Microwave Ready Little Potato Kits come with delicious seasoning packs; simply pop into the microwave, sprinkle on the included seasoning and enjoy.
For a fun after-school or game-night snack, these Crispy Air Fryer Potato Nuggets pair perfectly with a variety of delicious dips. The air fryer cooks the potatoes in minutes, creating a crispy snack with minimal prep – no chopping or peeling needed.
Or you can make a delicious side dish a cinch with pesto, which adds a bright, flavorful twist to a classic in these Basil Pesto Mashed Potatoes. They pair perfectly with everyday family meals using Little Potatoes that require no chopping or peeling thanks to their naturally thin skins, helping cut down on prep time while bringing fresh flavor to the dinner table.
To help fuel families’ spring vacation plans and everyday meals, The Little Potato Company is giving you a chance to enter a sweepstakes through May 25 to win a $10,000 travel voucher with additional prizes including 10 grocery gift cards valued at $1,000.
Enter the sweepstakes at TheLittleSpringtimeSweeptakes.com, and find more ways to make spring meals a breeze by visiting LittlePotatoes.com.
Crispy Air Fryer Potato Nuggets and Dip
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 24 minutes
Servings: 4
Potatoes:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup milk
- 1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs
- 1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes
Chimichurri:
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 1 bunch parsley
- 3 limes, juice only
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon chili flakes
- 1 cup canola oil
- Heat air fryer to 390 F.
- To make potatoes: In a shallow bowl, combine flour, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Whisk in milk until smooth.
- Place panko in a separate shallow bowl.
- Working in batches, coat potatoes in batter then toss in panko until fully coated.
- Place potatoes in the air fryer and cook 24 minutes, flipping halfway.
- To make chimichurri: In a blender, blend cilantro, parsley, lime juice, honey, salt, pepper, chili flakes and canola oil until smooth.
- Serve potato nuggets with chimichurri.
Basil Pesto Mashed Potatoes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes
- water
- 1 teaspoon salt, plus additional for seasoning, to taste, divided
- 2 1/2 cups fresh basil
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1/3 cup pine nuts
- 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil for 15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.
- In a food processor, place basil, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan. Add oil and pulse until mixed then season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- In a small saucepot over low heat, heat milk and butter until butter is melted and milk is steaming.
- Once potatoes are cooked, strain and transfer to a medium mixing bowl.
- Using a potato masher, smash potatoes with milk and butter mixture then season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in pesto mixture.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Lighten up: Fresh spring meals that won’t weigh you down
(Feature Impact) Put away the heavy coats and break out the rain jackets and rubber boots – spring is here, and with it comes more than just pop-up showers and sunshine. After months of comfort foods and curling up indoors, you may be ready for lighter meals that won’t weigh you down before splashing in the puddles.
Fresh produce may first come to mind, but spring bites can also mean swapping out ingredients like regular pasta for a solution such as pearl couscous. If you’re looking to complement greens, veggies, fish or meats with light yet filling flavor, consider Success Boil-in-Bag Pearl Couscous, a small, mediterranean-style pasta that always cooks right and is ready to eat in under 7 minutes once the water boils. The BPA-free boil-in-bag simplicity makes cooking easy and foolproof: no measure, no mess, no stress.
Made with high-quality semolina wheat, it features a slightly nutty flavor on its own while absorbing the flavors of salads while retaining its density and chewy texture. It’s distinguished from traditional Moroccan couscous by its slightly larger, rounder shape and less dense, firmer consistency.
Try it with your next meal in this protein-forward Shrimp Pearl Couscous Salad, made using fresh herbs, citrus, seasoned shrimp and chickpeas for a jam-packed salad that screams spring. Never boring, the tender, seasoned couscous and shrimp, veggies and aromatic herbs can bring your family running to the kitchen after a day of play.
Or, for an even simpler dish that requires just 15 minutes in the kitchen, this Pearl Couscous and Chickpea Salad is light, bright and bursting with flavor. It brings together tender pearl couscous, crisp veggies and za’atar in every bite.
To find more light spring recipe ideas, visit SuccessRice.com.
Shrimp Pearl Couscous Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 bag Success Pearl Couscous
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon seasoned salt
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 can (14 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 English cucumber, diced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
- 1/4 cup red onions, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 cup feta, crumbled
- Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.
- In medium bowl, toss shrimp with seasoned salt.
- In large saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add shrimp and cook 5 minutes. If necessary, cook in batches to avoid overcrowding pan.
- In another large pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add chickpeas and cook 8 minutes until crispy and golden, tossing often. Add garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and salt. Toss to fully coat and cook 2 minutes.
- In large bowl, combine pearl couscous, shrimp, chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, basil, red onion, dill, lemon juice and remaining olive oil. Toss to combine. Garnish with feta.
Pearl Couscous and Chickpea Salad
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 bag Success Pearl Couscous
- 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup cucumber, diced
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon za’atar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.
- In large bowl, combine couscous, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, parsley and za’atar.
- Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Toss until well combined.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
SOURCE: Success Rice
EDIBLES
Healthy every day recipes for real life
(Family Features) When planning meals, particularly breakfasts, there are a few critical factors many families consider: taste, simplicity and nutrition. Eating healthier doesn’t have to be complicated or out of reach. With the right inspiration, healthy food can be delicious, nutritious and convenient.
By choosing ingredients like eggs, which are easy to use and versatile, you can make healthy living fit into your life at the breakfast table as part of a balanced diet. For example, these egg-inspired recipes are part of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good Eat Smart initiative, nationally supported by Eggland’s Best.
In addition to the social and emotional benefits of dining together, shared family meals can help promote healthier choices at the table. Backed by expert nutrition guidance, recipes such as Turkey Bacon and Spinach Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust are wholesome, flavorful and fast, perfect for busy weekdays or anytime you need a nutritious boost. The sweet potato crust offers a better-for-you twist on ready-made or traditional crusts made with butter, and it can be served with slices of honeydew or berries for an added touch of sweetness.
For a protein-rich dish any day of the week, Broccoli and Cheese Egg White Scramble on Whole-Wheat English Muffins can help you solve the morning rush. Or for a true timesaver, these Egg “Muffin” Cups with Turkey Sausage and Mushrooms can be made over the weekend and frozen or refrigerated for quick, go-to meals throughout the week.
Remember, healthy eating isn’t just about one food – it’s about a combination of wholesome ingredients to make well-rounded meals. For example, eggs can be included as part of a heart-healthy diet that emphasizes vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts and seeds, whole grains, lean protein and fish, according to the American Heart Association. Eating eggs alongside foods high in saturated fat – like bacon – is different than eggs eaten with steamed veggies, whole grains or a side of fruit.
To find more healthy eating tips and recipes that help you eat smart, move more and live healthier, visit Heart.org.
Turkey Bacon and Spinach Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association with support from Eggland’s Best
Servings: 5
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled
- 1 teaspoon canola or corn oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 6 slices uncured, nitrate-free turkey bacon, thinly sliced
- 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed
- 3/4 teaspoon dried dillweed, crumbled
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 4 large egg whites
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 cup fat-free milk
- 1 1/2 tablespoons fat-free feta cheese
- Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly spray 9-inch pie pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In medium bowl, using box grater, grate sweet potato. Measure out 2 cups. Gently press sweet potato on bottom and up sides of pan, forming crust. Sweet potato will be loose but will hold together once cooked.
- Bake 20 minutes, or until crust is cooked. Remove from oven. Let stand to cool. Reduce oven temperature to 350 F.
- In medium skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat bottom. Cook onion 6 minutes, or until almost translucent, stirring frequently. Add turkey bacon. Cook 3-4 minutes, or until onion and bacon begin to brown, stirring frequently. Add spinach, dillweed, salt and pepper. Cook 1-2 minutes, or until water from spinach is released. Remove from heat. Transfer mixture into sweet potato crust.
- In medium bowl, whisk egg whites, eggs and milk. Pour over mixture in crust. Sprinkle feta over top.
- Bake 35-40 minutes, or until knife inserted into center comes out clean. Transfer to cooling rack. Let cool 10 minutes before cutting into wedges.
Broccoli and Cheese Egg White Scramble on Whole-Wheat English Muffins
Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association with support from Eggland’s Best
Servings: 4
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 cups finely chopped fresh or frozen broccoli florets, thawed if frozen
- 1/4 cup water
- 8 extra-large egg whites
- 1/2 cup fat-free milk
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1/4 cup shredded fat-free cheddar cheese
- 2 whole-wheat, low-sodium English muffins
- Lightly spray large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Cook broccoli and water 4-5 minutes, or until broccoli is tender. Remove from heat. Transfer broccoli to dish. Using paper towels, wipe skillet clean.
- In large bowl, whisk egg whites, milk and pepper until combined.
- Lightly spray skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Pour in egg white mixture. Cook 2-3 minutes, or until almost firm, stirring constantly with spatula. Stir in broccoli and cheddar cheese. Remove from heat.
- Just before serving, split and toast English muffins. Transfer to plates. Spoon egg mixture onto muffins.
Egg “Muffin” Cups with Turkey Sausage and Mushrooms
Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association with support from Eggland’s Best
Servings: 6
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1/2 tablespoon canola or corn oil
- 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 package (8 ounces) sliced white mushrooms
- 1 package (6.4 ounces) frozen, cooked, nitrate-free turkey sausage links, thawed
- 7 large eggs
- 1/4 cup fat-free milk
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup shredded fat-free cheddar cheese
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly spray 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In medium nonstick pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook onions and mushrooms 10 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally.
- Warm turkey sausage according to package directions. Chop turkey into bite-size pieces. Stir into onion mixture until well blended. Spoon into muffin cups.
- In small bowl, whisk eggs, milk and pepper. Pour egg mixture into muffin cups. Top with cheddar cheese.
- Bake 25 minutes, or until eggs are set. Remove from oven. Let cool slightly. To easily remove muffins from pan, run knife around edges of each muffin.
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
EDIBLES
Take sweetness to new heights
(Family Features) Whether you can’t quite give up on the holiday treats or the festivities are continuing into 2026, these Easy Lemon Blueberry Bars offer a light, fruity bite. The melted white chocolate drizzle is just what gatherings with loved ones call for. Visit Culinary.net for more delicious desserts to enjoy this year.
Easy Lemon Blueberry Bars
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 1 box lemon cake mix
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup fresh blueberries
- 2/3 cup white chocolate chips, divided
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In bowl, combine butter, cake mix, eggs, blueberries, 1/3 cup white chocolate chips and pecans.
- Butter 7-by-11-inch pan and spread mixture evenly into pan. Bake 30-35 minutes.
- Let cool then melt remaining white chocolate chips and drizzle over bars.
- Tip: If melted white chocolate chips are too thick, add a little oil before drizzling.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
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