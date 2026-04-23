EDIBLES
Taking the long road to make lasagna
There are faster ways to make lasagna.
You can buy the noodles. You can twist open a jar of sauce. You can scoop ricotta from a plastic tub and call it done. And listen, I have done it that way plenty of times.
No shame in a weeknight shortcut. Some days are built for survival, not scratch cooking.
But lately, I have been taking the long way around.
What started as a simple plan turned into something closer to a three-hour tour. Think Gilligan’s Island… except instead of coconuts and castaways, it was flour, goat milk and just enough determination to get myself in over my head.
And I happily got lost in it. It began with milk from Cherry. Yes, I named her. Cherry, the nanny goat, has absolutely no idea she is now part of an Italian dinner situation.
Read the full feature from On The Table in your Thursday Bowie News.
EDIBLES
Snack brighter: Fresh, flavorful nibbles
(Feature Impact) When it comes to snacking, ease is often at the top of the wish list. Not far behind, however, are fresh flavors and real ingredients.
That’s where NatureSweet shines by adding a little color to snack plates with its tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. Fair Trade and B Corp-certified, the produce company is widely recognized for meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, supporting agricultural workers and making a positive impact.
That commitment and the belief that “the more you put into something, the more you get out” shows up in flavorful recipes like these Caprese Skewers. Coated in a flavorful, fresh balsamic glaze, these light, colorful snacks make everything from after-school bites to weekend entertaining more fun.
Perfectly paired with fresh basil leaves and mozzarella, the star is Constellation tomatoes – a blended, balanced mix of classic cherry tomatoes, sweet yellow tomatoes, mini-heirloom tomatoes and orange cherry tomatoes. Easy to enjoy as a standalone sweet-and-healthy snack or as a palette-pleasing ingredient in a variety of recipes, it’s truly a tomato for every occasion.
Or if you prefer savory, hearty snacks, these Bruschetta Bagels are packed with flavor. Homemade bagels are topped with juicy Glorys cherry tomatoes – perfect for grilling, sauteing, roasting, baking or simply snacking – creamy goat cheese and a splash of balsamic to create a bite that feels indulgent but is packed with fresh ingredients.
Find more fresh recipe inspiration at NatureSweet.com.
Caprese Skewers
Recipe courtesy of The Produce Moms
Prep time: 15 minutes
Yield: 12 skewers
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/3 teaspoon cracked red pepper flakes
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 mozzarella balls, drained and patted dry
- 24 ounces NatureSweet Constellation tomatoes
- 24 small fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup balsamic glaze (optional)
- In small bowl, whisk olive oil, Italian seasoning, cracked red pepper flakes, garlic powder and salt.
- Add mozzarella balls. Gently toss to coat. For best flavor, marinate in fridge overnight.
- To assemble skewers: Thread tomato, folded basil leaf, marinated mozzarella ball, another folded basil leaf and another tomato. Repeat to make 12 skewers.
- Place on serving platter. If desired, drizzle balsamic glaze over skewers on serving platter.
Bruschetta Bagels
Prep time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Yield: 8 bagels
Bagels:
- 1 packet dry yeast
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 1/4 cups lukewarm water, divided
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- sesame seeds
Bruschetta:
- 2 cups NatureSweet Glorys cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup basil
Topping:
- 1 cup goat cheese
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- To make bagels: In bowl, mix yeast, sugar and 1/2 cup lukewarm water; let rest 5 minutes.
- In separate large bowl, place flour and add yeast mixture, remaining lukewarm water and salt. Mix thoroughly with hands until homogenous mixture is obtained. Transfer to greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rise 1 hour.
- Once dough rises, place on flat surface and divide into eight equal parts. Form small dough balls and, using finger, make hole in center of each to form bagels. Place on baking sheet, cover with kitchen towel and let rise 15 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 390 F.
- In pot of hot water over medium heat, cook each bagel 5 seconds, making sure they do not stick to each other. Remove from water and drain thoroughly. Place on parchment paper-lined plate, sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake 25 minutes.
- To make bruschetta: On cutting board, use knife to cut tomatoes in half. Transfer to bowl; add olive oil, garlic and basil then mix. Set aside.
- To make topping and serve: Cut bagels in half, place on cutting board and use knife to spread goat cheese on each bagel half. Add bruschetta and drops of balsamic vinegar then sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.
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EDIBLES
Mix up the everyday: New ways to elevate at-home cooking
(Feature Impact) Most families know and love their tried-and-true family traditions, especially when it comes to the secret sauces, time-tested techniques and recipes that deserve to be passed down from generation to generation. No matter how legendary the home cooks, though, there’s always room for new tricks, whether it’s a fresh spin on a classic dish or a smarter tool that makes the after-dinner cleanup effortless.
Incorporating new techniques and fresh ideas can invigorate your everyday cooking in unexpected ways. Consider these grandma-approved twists on tradition from the experts at Finish, who offer winning ways to enhance cleanup no matter what techniques you turn to in the kitchen.
Plan Ahead
If you’re used to throwing together dinner at the last minute, learning to meal prep can help with trying new recipes. Take a look at what you have on hand before scouring a few cookbooks (or cooking websites) for appetizing dishes to try then head to the store to fill in the missing ingredients. Meal planning may save you time, money and, perhaps, a little sanity – and potentially help you branch out your menu, too.
Club It Up
Joining a cookbook club allows you to flex your social muscles and sample new recipes and techniques from different cultures with fellow foodies. For example, this savory, meat-free Lubiyeh recipe just may become a new household favorite. Featuring stewed green beans simmered in a vegan broth with the added kick of Aleppo pepper and sweet red pepper paste, it’s both bright and rich, and pairs well with rice, lavash or thin pita with a smattering of raw onions for a little extra punch.
Simplify Cleanup
Once the cookbooks have been shelved and the plates have been cleared, tackle the cleaning jobs with an option like the new Finish Ultimate Quantum – their breakthrough dishwashing detergent with Finish’s most advanced formula yet – offering an unbeatable clean even on tough stains in hard water (220 PPM). This grandma-approved technique can help you conquer clean dishes, so it makes sense to switch.
Veg Out
If meat is in constant rotation at your house, consider rotating in a Meatless Monday meal like pasta primavera, or celebrate your own version of Taco Tuesday with bean- or lentil-based tacos instead of chicken, pork or beef. Opting for vegetarian or vegan meals utilizing hearty veggies like squash, eggplant and potatoes can help you save money at the grocery store and nourish your body with heart-healthy nutrients.
Grow a Garden
Starting a garden may seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. You can begin with a few herbs growing on a windowsill before embarking on a bigger outdoor gardening project, where transforming a small patch of earth for growing vegetables, herbs or berry bushes can be just the thing to elevate eating at home.
To learn more, visit finishdishwashing.com.
Lubiyeh
(Lebanese Green Beans Stewed with Tomatoes and Garlic)
Recipe courtesy of Jeanette Chawki and the League of Kitchens on behalf of Finish
Servings: 4-6
- 2 pounds string beans or flat green beans
- 1/8 pound garlic (about 18 medium cloves)
- 7 1/2 cups water, divided
- 1 1/4 pounds plum tomatoes (about 5)
- 1 tablespoon sweet red pepper paste
- 1 1/2 teaspoons tomato paste
- 1/2 teaspoon white sugar
- 1/2-1 teaspoon crushed Aleppo pepper flakes
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt, or to taste
- 1 large white or yellow onion, for serving
- thin pita, lavash or another flatbread, for serving (optional)
- Trim ends of string beans or flat green beans. Put beans in bowl. Use hands to break beans into 2-3 pieces about 1 1/2 inches long.
- Peel garlic. Trim rough or damaged root ends and cut large cloves in half lengthwise.
- In medium saucepan, bring 6 cups water to boil. Once boiling, carefully add plum tomatoes and cook just until skins begin to break, 4-5 minutes. Turn off heat and drain. When tomatoes are cool enough to handle, remove and discard skin.
- Cut tomatoes into rough 1/2-inch chunks, removing any white or green parts near stem. Put tomato chunks in bowl. In separate small bowl, stir sweet red pepper paste, tomato paste, white sugar, crushed Aleppo pepper flakes and 1/2 cup water until paste is dissolved into liquid; set aside.
- In large wok or skillet with deep sides over high heat, heat extra-virgin olive oil.
- Add garlic and fry, shaking pot occasionally, until cloves lightly brown, about 90 seconds. Add green beans and stir with wooden spoon. Turn heat to medium-low and stir in kosher salt. Add 1 cup water and stir. Raise heat to high to bring water back to simmer then lower to medium-low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, just until beans are cooked through, about 20 minutes.
- Stir in tomatoes and pepper paste mixture, increase heat to high and cook until liquid boils. Cover pot, keeping lid slightly ajar, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until tomatoes are soft, sauce has thickened slightly and garlic is tender, about 20 minutes. Taste for salt and add if needed. Keep warm until ready to serve.
- Put down clean dish towel and place onion on top. Smash onion with heavy cutting board 2-5 times then peel it.
- Squeeze whole onion over sink between hands to remove some juices. Wash onion under cold running water, squeeze it between hands again then pull it apart into pieces, removing roots and any stem, and put it on small serving plate.
- If using pita, separate circles into two thin pieces. Bake or toast thin pita, lavash or other flatbread until crispy or blackened in spots. For sandwiches, warm bread.
- Serve stewed green beans and raw onion with pita, lavash or other flatbread, either open-faced or rolled into sandwich.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (women in kitchen)
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EDIBLES
Create little moments of happiness with potato recipes
(Feature Impact) As the weather breaks and spring brings increased opportunities for families to get outside, activities, adventures and jam-packed calendars abound. All those special moments spent at the park, the sports field or in the backyard may leave lasting memories, but they can also leave you feeling short on time in the kitchen.
Bring a little moment of happiness to busy family mealtimes during the spring season with The Little Potato Company’s line of easy-to-prepare Little Potatoes. They come pre-washed, require no peeling and are small enough that they don’t need to be cut, allowing for less time in the kitchen and more family time around the table as the days get longer – no extra spring cleaning required. For an added helping of convenience, their Microwave Ready Little Potato Kits come with delicious seasoning packs; simply pop into the microwave, sprinkle on the included seasoning and enjoy.
For a fun after-school or game-night snack, these Crispy Air Fryer Potato Nuggets pair perfectly with a variety of delicious dips. The air fryer cooks the potatoes in minutes, creating a crispy snack with minimal prep – no chopping or peeling needed.
Or you can make a delicious side dish a cinch with pesto, which adds a bright, flavorful twist to a classic in these Basil Pesto Mashed Potatoes. They pair perfectly with everyday family meals using Little Potatoes that require no chopping or peeling thanks to their naturally thin skins, helping cut down on prep time while bringing fresh flavor to the dinner table.
To help fuel families’ spring vacation plans and everyday meals, The Little Potato Company is giving you a chance to enter a sweepstakes through May 25 to win a $10,000 travel voucher with additional prizes including 10 grocery gift cards valued at $1,000.
Enter the sweepstakes at TheLittleSpringtimeSweeptakes.com, and find more ways to make spring meals a breeze by visiting LittlePotatoes.com.
Crispy Air Fryer Potato Nuggets and Dip
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 24 minutes
Servings: 4
Potatoes:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup milk
- 1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs
- 1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes
Chimichurri:
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 1 bunch parsley
- 3 limes, juice only
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon chili flakes
- 1 cup canola oil
- Heat air fryer to 390 F.
- To make potatoes: In a shallow bowl, combine flour, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Whisk in milk until smooth.
- Place panko in a separate shallow bowl.
- Working in batches, coat potatoes in batter then toss in panko until fully coated.
- Place potatoes in the air fryer and cook 24 minutes, flipping halfway.
- To make chimichurri: In a blender, blend cilantro, parsley, lime juice, honey, salt, pepper, chili flakes and canola oil until smooth.
- Serve potato nuggets with chimichurri.
Basil Pesto Mashed Potatoes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes
- water
- 1 teaspoon salt, plus additional for seasoning, to taste, divided
- 2 1/2 cups fresh basil
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1/3 cup pine nuts
- 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil for 15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.
- In a food processor, place basil, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan. Add oil and pulse until mixed then season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- In a small saucepot over low heat, heat milk and butter until butter is melted and milk is steaming.
- Once potatoes are cooked, strain and transfer to a medium mixing bowl.
- Using a potato masher, smash potatoes with milk and butter mixture then season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in pesto mixture.
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