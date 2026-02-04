SCHOOL NEWS
Jackrabbit Preview on April 6
Mark your calendar for the mandatory Jackrabbit Preview at 5:30 p.m. on April 6 in the high school cafeteria for current eighth graders in the Bowie Independent School District.
This event is designed to help students and parents prepare for a successful transition to high school. You’ll learn about academic pathways, degree plans, course offerings, extracurricular activities and ways to stay involved through the high school journey.
Explore high school course options and academic opportunities.
Learn about graduation pathways and degree plans. Ask questions and connect with campus staff. Ensure your student is ready for scheduling.
SCHOOL NEWS
The Bowie Bands Cake Spin drew a big crowd
The Bowie schools music program hosted its annual cake spin on March 28. There was a live auction with caller Terry Gunter, along with the spin. All proceeds go back directly to the music students.A couple of guest conductors helped out Director German Torres. All bands, choir and color guard performed.
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD trustees to consider personnel vacancies
Members of the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on March 16 as the district returns from Spring Break.
An executive session is scheduled for personnel considerations as the district looks to filling two major administrative positions, high school principal and assistant superintendent. Joanne Keeler resigned from the high post and Lee Ann Farris as assistant superintendent.
In the closed session the board may discuss appointments, reassignments, evaluations, duties, discipline or dismissal of employees. The agenda also lists deliberation on security devices or security audits.
Read the full story on next week’s agenda in your Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD losing two administrators
While outside district busses was the main topic Monday night, the board also considered administrator contracts for the next year and accepted two resignations.
Superintendent Donna Hale said Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris is resigning to take a job with Region 11 Service Center, and Joann Keeler, high school principal, will be leaving the district.
The other administrators which includes the other three principals all received one-year extension on their contracts.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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