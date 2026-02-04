Jackrabbit Preview on April 6

Members of the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on March 16 as the district returns from Spring Break.

An executive session is scheduled for personnel considerations as the district looks to filling two major administrative positions, high school principal and assistant superintendent. Joanne Keeler resigned from the high post and Lee Ann Farris as assistant superintendent.

In the closed session the board may discuss appointments, reassignments, evaluations, duties, discipline or dismissal of employees. The agenda also lists deliberation on security devices or security audits.

Read the full story on next week’s agenda in your Thursday Bowie News.