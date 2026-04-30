Go green with fresh spring salad

(Feature Impact) Most families know and love their tried-and-true family traditions, especially when it comes to the secret sauces, time-tested techniques and recipes that deserve to be passed down from generation to generation. No matter how legendary the home cooks, though, there’s always room for new tricks, whether it’s a fresh spin on a classic dish or a smarter tool that makes the after-dinner cleanup effortless.

Incorporating new techniques and fresh ideas can invigorate your everyday cooking in unexpected ways. Consider these grandma-approved twists on tradition from the experts at Finish, who offer winning ways to enhance cleanup no matter what techniques you turn to in the kitchen.

Plan Ahead

If you’re used to throwing together dinner at the last minute, learning to meal prep can help with trying new recipes. Take a look at what you have on hand before scouring a few cookbooks (or cooking websites) for appetizing dishes to try then head to the store to fill in the missing ingredients. Meal planning may save you time, money and, perhaps, a little sanity – and potentially help you branch out your menu, too.

Club It Up

Joining a cookbook club allows you to flex your social muscles and sample new recipes and techniques from different cultures with fellow foodies. For example, this savory, meat-free Lubiyeh recipe just may become a new household favorite. Featuring stewed green beans simmered in a vegan broth with the added kick of Aleppo pepper and sweet red pepper paste, it’s both bright and rich, and pairs well with rice, lavash or thin pita with a smattering of raw onions for a little extra punch.

Simplify Cleanup

Once the cookbooks have been shelved and the plates have been cleared, tackle the cleaning jobs with an option like the new Finish Ultimate Quantum – their breakthrough dishwashing detergent with Finish’s most advanced formula yet – offering an unbeatable clean even on tough stains in hard water (220 PPM). This grandma-approved technique can help you conquer clean dishes, so it makes sense to switch.

Veg Out

If meat is in constant rotation at your house, consider rotating in a Meatless Monday meal like pasta primavera, or celebrate your own version of Taco Tuesday with bean- or lentil-based tacos instead of chicken, pork or beef. Opting for vegetarian or vegan meals utilizing hearty veggies like squash, eggplant and potatoes can help you save money at the grocery store and nourish your body with heart-healthy nutrients.

Grow a Garden

Starting a garden may seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. You can begin with a few herbs growing on a windowsill before embarking on a bigger outdoor gardening project, where transforming a small patch of earth for growing vegetables, herbs or berry bushes can be just the thing to elevate eating at home.

To learn more, visit finishdishwashing.com.

Lubiyeh

(Lebanese Green Beans Stewed with Tomatoes and Garlic)



Recipe courtesy of Jeanette Chawki and the League of Kitchens on behalf of Finish



Servings: 4-6

2 pounds string beans or flat green beans



1/8 pound garlic (about 18 medium cloves)



7 1/2 cups water, divided



1 1/4 pounds plum tomatoes (about 5)



1 tablespoon sweet red pepper paste



1 1/2 teaspoons tomato paste



1/2 teaspoon white sugar



1/2-1 teaspoon crushed Aleppo pepper flakes



1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil



1 tablespoon kosher salt, or to taste



1 large white or yellow onion, for serving



thin pita, lavash or another flatbread, for serving (optional)

Trim ends of string beans or flat green beans. Put beans in bowl. Use hands to break beans into 2-3 pieces about 1 1/2 inches long. Peel garlic. Trim rough or damaged root ends and cut large cloves in half lengthwise. In medium saucepan, bring 6 cups water to boil. Once boiling, carefully add plum tomatoes and cook just until skins begin to break, 4-5 minutes. Turn off heat and drain. When tomatoes are cool enough to handle, remove and discard skin. Cut tomatoes into rough 1/2-inch chunks, removing any white or green parts near stem. Put tomato chunks in bowl. In separate small bowl, stir sweet red pepper paste, tomato paste, white sugar, crushed Aleppo pepper flakes and 1/2 cup water until paste is dissolved into liquid; set aside. In large wok or skillet with deep sides over high heat, heat extra-virgin olive oil. Add garlic and fry, shaking pot occasionally, until cloves lightly brown, about 90 seconds. Add green beans and stir with wooden spoon. Turn heat to medium-low and stir in kosher salt. Add 1 cup water and stir. Raise heat to high to bring water back to simmer then lower to medium-low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, just until beans are cooked through, about 20 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and pepper paste mixture, increase heat to high and cook until liquid boils. Cover pot, keeping lid slightly ajar, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until tomatoes are soft, sauce has thickened slightly and garlic is tender, about 20 minutes. Taste for salt and add if needed. Keep warm until ready to serve. Put down clean dish towel and place onion on top. Smash onion with heavy cutting board 2-5 times then peel it. Squeeze whole onion over sink between hands to remove some juices. Wash onion under cold running water, squeeze it between hands again then pull it apart into pieces, removing roots and any stem, and put it on small serving plate. If using pita, separate circles into two thin pieces. Bake or toast thin pita, lavash or other flatbread until crispy or blackened in spots. For sandwiches, warm bread. Serve stewed green beans and raw onion with pita, lavash or other flatbread, either open-faced or rolled into sandwich.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (women in kitchen)

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