Teresa Naomi Adams



March 7, 1962 – April 11, 2026

BOWIE- Brian Keith Griffith, 64, passed away on April 11, 2026.

Brian was born on March 7, 1962 in Azle to Gary Griffith and Carol Carson. He lived a life defined by adventure, deep devotion to his family and a genuine love for those around him. A proud graduate of Keller High School’s Class of 1980, Brian carried with him the values of hard work, loyalty and kindness throughout his life.

He shared a beautiful and enduring marriage with his lifelong love, Katherine. Their relationship was a true testament to unwavering commitment, deep love and putting family above all else.

Brian found joy in many passions, including background acting, music, literature and attending live concerts. He was a man of faith who found meaning in studying the Word of God. Above all, he gave his whole heart to his family and friends. Riding motorcycles was a significant part of his life, bringing him a sense of freedom and a cherished brotherhood he held dear.

He is survived by his loving parents, Carol Jeannette Carson and Gary Armond Griffith; step-mother, Deborah Carol Griffith; brother, Cody Griffith; devoted wife, Katherine Griffith; daughter, Tiffany Paradise; son, Teagon Tidwell and wife Sande Tidwell; four cherished grandchildren; two nieces and many beloved cousins.

Brian will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved him. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched with his kindness, strength and love.

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