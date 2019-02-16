Coach Chuck Hall resigns

Chuck Hall

Bowie Superintendent Steven Monkres confirmed late Friday afternoon that Bowie High School girl’s head basketball coach Chuck Hall has submitted his resignation.

Hall was placed on administrative leave following an alleged incident involving a student on Feb. 1. The incident is under investigation by the Bowie Police Department and Child Protective Services.

There were no additional details available Friday.

Hall has been with Bowie Independent School District since 2013 as basketball, track and cross country coach.