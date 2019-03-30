BISD Trustees narrow down for supt. interviews

Bowie Independent School District will continue its superintendent search with candidate interviews this week.

After examining 60 applications on Thursday, the board selected candidates for interviews.

Executive session agendas have been posted for 5 p.m. on April 1, April 3 and April 4 all in the board conference room.

The board is expected to prepare for follow-up interviews on April 11 with those planned for April 15-18. Based on the search timeline the board could vote to name a finalist by May 3.