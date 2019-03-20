Nocona Lady Indians play Bridgeport

The Nocona Lady Indians softball team played a double header on Friday at Bridgeport.

Against the tough Lady Blues, Nocona lost both games by double digits as the games got out of hand real quick.

The Lady Indians had good first innings in both games to take an early lead. In the first game, Nocona was able to load the bases with one out when Kycelynn Contreras drove in two runs with a line drive single to left field.

Next batter, Taylor Richards, hit a double to left field to score another run. After her Laramie Hayes grounded out to second base, but it was enough to drive in Richards on third. The Lady Indians were up 4-0 before everything happened.

Bridgeport scored three runs in retaliation and eventually took the lead as costly errors and free bases allowed the Lady Blues to put up a constant stream of runs every inning. After a good first inning offensively, Nocona struggled for the rest of the game. Only two more base hits and a smattering of walks and hit batters was all the Lady Indians could muster as they lost 16-4.

The second game started much like the first as Nocona had another great first inning. Karlee Keck drove in a run with a triple to center field. Next batter Contreras drove her in with a single to left field.

After another base hit, Hayes hit the team’s second triple of the inning to right field to clear the bases. The Lady Indians led 4-0 again before the Lady Blues had even taken an at-bat, but the lead would stay a bit longer.

Bridgeport answered with only one run in the first inning. Nocona loaded the bases, but failed to score in the second inning while the Lady Blues cut the lead to 4-3 with a two RBI single.

The Lady Indians were able to get two base runners on with one out in the third inning thanks to a fielding error and a drawn walk. They were able to execute a double steal to get both runners in scoring position.

Next batter Laney Yates was able to drive in a run by grounding out to first base. That was followed by Jenna McBride driving in the other runner with a single to give Nocona a 6-3 lead.

Unfortunately, it was followed by a huge offensive inning for Bridgeport as the Lady Blues scored nine runs, going up 12-6 after three innings played. The Lady Indians could not respond as Bridgeport added two more runs in the fourth inning before the game was called in the fifth inning with the final score 14-6.

