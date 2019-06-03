Boys regional powerlifting preview

Both Bowie and Nocona’s boys powerlifting teams are set to compete at the Region Six Division Three meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Saginaw High School.

Outside of team results, the top two lifters in each weight class are guaranteed a spot at the state meet. A third place finish will have to hope they have the highest total among all third place finishers in the other five regions.

In the current regional standings, the only lifter from both teams who is ranked in the top two is Jacob Skinner from Bowie, who’s personal record lift of 1,285 pounds is five pounds ahead of second place in the 181 pound weight class.

Outside of Skinner, there are five lifters whose highest total rank them third in their weight class in the region.

Four are Jackrabbits: Colton Covington in the 123 weight class; Dalton Davis in the 148 weight class; Ty Harris in the 165 weight class; Zackary Otto in the 220 weight class. For Nocona it is Deuce Glasker in the 275 weight class.

Covington will need some help as he sits 115 pounds behind second place. Davis is only 30 pounds behind second place.

Harris sits even closer, only five pounds behind second place and 70 pounds behind first.

Otto is only 10 pounds behind second place, but he is tied with another lifter for third place, thus adding another competitor going for second place. First place is not too far ahead with 60 pounds as well.

Glasker is 25 pounds away from second place and he holds a 40 pound advantage from fourth place. The first place guy is too far head with more than 200 pound advantage.

