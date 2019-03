The Montague County Sheriff’s office has added Kory Kunkel, 31, Bowie, to the county’s “Most Wanted” list reported Sheriff Marshall Thomas.

Kunkel was last seen driving a 2016 white Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JBJ8816. The vehicle has a damaged front driver fender.

Kunkel is a suspect in a robbery and unlawful restraint case that allegedly occurred on Feb. 21 and is under investigation by the Bowie Police Department.

