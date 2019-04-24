Lady Rabbits lose at Henrietta 6-2

The Bowie Lady Rabbits played their final district game on Thursday night in Henrietta.

While it was important to compete well against one of the top three teams in the district, the Lady Rabbits playoff seed was set win or lose as the Lady Cats won 6-2.

A good start from Henrietta made most of the difference in the game. Bowie struggled against the Lady Cats pitcher early as the side was struck out to start the game.

On the flip side a leadoff double and walk from Henrietta started things well for the Lady Cats on offense. A stolen third base and a wild pitch allowed the first run to score. Two ground outs allowed the other runner to score as Henrietta took a 2-0 lead after an inning of play.

With the bat, Alexa Holzer was able to reach first thanks to an error by the shortstop with one out. A sacrifice bunt moved pinch runner Hannah Love to second base and into scoring position. Unfortunately, it was followed by a ground out to first base for the third out.

After retiring the first two batters, a walk and a hit batter put two runners on base. Henrietta’s leadoff batter and pitcher Haleigh Hogan hit her second double of the game to drive in both runners and extend the Lady Cats lead to 4-0.

While Addie Farris was able to get Bowie’s first hit of the game with a single in the third inning, it came with two outs and the next batter struck out.

The Lady Rabbits started to get things under wraps on defense. Besides a hit batter with two outs, the defense made the routine plays to get the three outs.

The offense continued to struggle despite Bowie doing a better job of making contact and avoiding strike outs like earlier. A two out single from Henrietta was all the offense it could muster. A pitching change from Holzer to Bailey Grant saw her force a line out to third base to end the fourth inning.

Season Eudey led off the fifth inning with a line drive single to get on base. A sacrifice bunt allowed her to advance to second base. Unfortunately, the next two batters struck out swinging as Eudey was left stranded.

After two innings keeping the Lady Cats offense under wraps, Henrietta was able to extend its lead. After a leadoff single, an error by the catcher allowed the runner to advance to second base. A line drive drove in the run and the throw home allowed the runner to make it to second base. Two ground outs allowed the runner to first advance to third base and then home as the Lady Cats led 6-0 heading into the sixth inning.

Carrington Davis drew a walk with two outs, but Hogan’s tenth strikeout of the game put an end to any sort of offensive momentum.

A leadoff walk from Henrietta provided tension for Bowie’s defense. Even as the runner advanced to third base on a ground out and a passed ball, the runner was left stranded at third base while Grant struck out the batter to get out of the sixth inning.

Henrietta changed pitchers and the Lady Rabbits, down to their last at bats, struck. Eudey hit a one out line drive to right field. An error fielding the ball on the ground allowed Eudey to score Bowie’s first run of the game.

It was followed by Jasmine Jones infield single. Kylie Fleming followed with a drawn walk. After a strikeout for the second out, Farris hit a single up the middle that drove in Jones to cut the lead to 6-2. A hit batter loaded the bases and the tying run came up to bat. Unfortunately, a ground out to the shortstop was the third out and the game ended. Henrietta won 6-2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.