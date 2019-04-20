New BVFD E-tools get a workout

Members of the City of Bowie Fire Department took part in training on its new extrication tools this week.

The firefighters traveled to Wendell Phillips wrecking yard to practice on some old vehicles. Fire Chief Doug Page said the new equipment includes a Hurst tool, often called “Jaws of Life.”

While the firefighters have used the jaws for years, the new tools are more powerful and easier to use.

The new tools operate at 10,000 psi, compared to 5,000 psi on the old jaws. The new ones also are self-contained and battery operated, whereas the other unit requires an external pump and hoses. Page added they also were able to talk while the unit was being used, unlike the old tool that was very loud. Read the full story in the mid-week News.