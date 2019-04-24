Saint Jo loses Perrin-Whitt

The Saint Jo Panthers did not play well against Perrin-Whitt on Friday.

The Pirates won 14-0 in five innings against a depleted Panthers team missing five to six players, most of them to prior engagements or participation in other sports.

In the first inning, Perrin-Whitt got a base runner on with two outs on a single. Two stolen bases and a passed ball allowed one run to score and the Pirates to take a 1-0 lead.

Wyatt Geurin hit a leadoff single, but a double play later in the inning undid that.

The teams exchanged a scoreless second inning with no much to note before Perrin-Whitt exploded in the third.

Eight hits and five walks combined to score 12 runs as the Pirates led 13-0.

Saint Jo could not respond as all three batters retired in the third inning.

The fourth inning passed with neither team threatening to score.

The Pirates added one more run in the fourth inning on a passed ball to on the way to make the final score 14-0.

Coach Dereck Schlieve thinks it was a combination of missing several key players who are part of the older guard.

Without them, once the snowball started rolling it just never stopped.

Despite the loss, the Panthers will still earn the number one seed in the district heading into the playoffs.

With a first round bye, it is looking like Saint Jo will be matching up with state ranked Dodd City in the area round.

Information about that game will be reported once received.