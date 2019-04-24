Stark leaving Bowie for assistant job at Windthorst High next year

Bowie athletic director Dylan Stark confirmed Tuesday afternoon he will be accepting an assistant job at Windthorst High School next school year.

Stark, a Bowie graduate, has worked for the district for 13 years and served as the Jackrabbits head football coach the last eight years.

During that time his teams have gone 38-54 with five playoff appearances.

With his kids getting older, Stark expressed wanting to be there for them as the main motivating factor.

“This is all about my family,” Stark said. “I live in Windthorst and I drive back and forth every day. I have for 13 years. My kids are getting older and I don’t want to miss them growing up.”

Stark will still be Bowie’s athletic director for the rest of the school year, but wanted to let the district know so the search can begin to look for his replacement.

“Bowie has been great to me,” Stark said. “It’s all I know at this point. I have graduated from here. It’s the only job I have had.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.