Carolyn Joyce Redfearn

April 13, 1941 – May 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA – Carolyn Joyce Redfearn, 78, died on May 27, 2019.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Redfearn was born on April 13, 1941 to Mage and Vina Stanhope in Tenkiller, OK. Carolyn met Mitchell Redfearn and they married on May 12, 1956. Mitchell preceded Carolyn in death on July 17, 1993.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Davidson; and her siblings, Jack Stanhope, James Stanhope, Mervin Stanhope, Wanda Stanhope and Verma Freeman.

She is survived by her children, Linda Phillips, Debra Simmons and Randy Lokey; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

