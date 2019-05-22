Pleas to agg. sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child

A 31-year-old Nocona man has been sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

District Attorney Casey Polehemus reported Brandon Cole Hale entered his guilty pleas in 97th District Court on May 7. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the aggravated assault and 10 years on the indecency charge. Both cases involved two different victims.

The investigation began in May 2017 when the Texas Rangers were notified of a citizen complaint that Hale was “behaving improperly” with youth at a local church where Hale volunteered in Nocona. Read the full story in your midweek Bowie News.