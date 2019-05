Bowie Intermediate School’s Team Rabbits got their very own American Hats this week. The Texas champion for junior community problem solving will attend a June international conference in Massachusetts. They will wear their hats in the parade of teams similar to the Olympics. The team continues to fundraise for the trip. Contact the school if you would like to contribute. See more photos in the weekend edition. (Photos by Barbara Green)

Hayden Heugatter has his straw hat steamed and shaped to suit his head.