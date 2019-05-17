Wesley F. Hirsch

January 1, 1934 – May 15, 2019

BOWIE – Wesley F. Hirsch, 85, died May 15, 2019 in Bowie.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on May 24, at the Saint Peter Lutheran Church, with Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating.

Hirsch was born Jan.1, 1934 in Benton Harbor, MI to Ferdinand and Ida (Schieling) Hirsch. As a young man he worked on the family farm in Benton Harbor. Wesley then went on to serve his county in the United States Army as a paratrooper during the Korean War for two years.

Hirsch married Caroline Riley on Feb. 16, 2005 in Mesquite, NV, the couple moved to Bowie in 2014.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and first wife Bonnie Hirsch.

Wesley is survived by his wife Caroline Hirsch, Bowie; children Christine Ramar Saint Jo, MI, Michael Hirsch, Benton Harbor, MI, and David Hirsch, Kansas, OK; two grandchildren; brother Walter Hirsch San Diego, CA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.