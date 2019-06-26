Montague County athletes attend Nextstar Sports Awards

Nocona’s Averee Kleinhans and Bowie’s Daniel Mosley were both up for athletes of the year in the small school category at the Nextstar Sports Awards last Thursday. The recently graduated Mosley was named all region in basketball and was a regional qualifier in cross country, the 200 meters and the discus. He also qualified for the state meet in the shot put this year. Incoming junior Kleinhans won the award as she was named all-state in both volleyball and basketball while helping both programs reach the regional qualifiers. She led the area in scoring with an average of more than 25 points a game in basketball and led the volleyball team in both kills and digs