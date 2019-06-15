Nocona City Council addresses property issues

Nocona City Councilors considered several property issues when they met on Tuesday night.

Matt Hackley presented a subdivision plat for six lots where he plans to build houses. While the property is located outside the city limits on Highway 103, it is inside the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The property is located near the proposed location for a new Texas-NewMexico Power maintenance building. The plat was approved.

John Kent spoke to the council regarding the methodology of code enforcement. City Secretary Revell Hardison said Kent did not provide any specifics when making his agenda request so he was provided with a sheet of outlining how complaints are processed. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.