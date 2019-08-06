Upper Trinity sets hearing for proposed permanent rules

The Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District’s public hearing to discuss and receive public comment regarding proposed permanent District Rules regulating water wells within the boundaries of the district and regular board meeting are set for 4 p.m. on June 17 at the UTGCD office at 1859 West Highway 199, Springtown.

The regular board meeting agenda begins at the conclusion of the rules hearing. A copy of the proposed permanent rules is available on the district’s website at: uppertrinitygcd.com.

Upper Trinity GCD has set a special called meeting for 5 p.m. on June 20.

Agenda items for that meeting will include: Public hearing regarding an application for a new public water supply well for City of Willow Park in Parker County and public hearing regarding an application for a new public water supply well for City of Cresson in Parker County.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

The UTGCD serves Montague, Wise, Parker and Hood Counties. For additional information call the district office at 817-523-5200.