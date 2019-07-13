Nocona CM pitches idea to move city hall to new spot

The Nocona city offices may make a move to a renovated space located next to the new H.J. Justin Community Room at 101 Clay Street.

City Manager Lynn Henley tossed the idea out to the council as the shell of the building on the north end of the structure is being renovated with walls and windows. The Justin room is now complete and available for rental for community events, but the opposite end has been what Henley called, “an eyesore.”

Henley said the idea to move the city offices from their location at 100 Cooke to the new site got a favorable review and he was directed to gets some additional information.

The city council also cut the hours of the Municipal Judge Christie Halbardier as she awaits adjudication in a driving while intoxicated arrest from May. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.