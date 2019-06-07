Proposed subdivision rules up for public hearing

A public hearing on the adoption of proposed subdivision regulations including manufactured home rental communities, will take place at 10 a.m. on July 8 in the courthouse annex.

Revisions to the subdivision rules have been underway since last December. The previous set of rules had not been updated since March 2010. Along with those rules, the court has proposed regulations for manufactured home rental communities within the county.

There are three incorporated cities in Montague County each with their own rules for development. General provisions of the updated regulations state the following:

Property located 100 percent within the city limits or the extended territorial jurisdiction of the cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo are under exclusive jurisdiction of those cities and with any related interlocal agreements with the county.

Property located both within the city limits and/or ETJ of the cities and also located in the county, are subject to separate regulations. The property in the ETJ is under the jurisdiction of the city and the property in the county is under its jurisdiction with the more stringent regulations prevailing.

The public notice for the hearing noted the new rules focus on the following general areas outlined in the 63-page proposal.

Requirement for surveys and development of plans and specifications for any subdivision of land as defined by chapter 232 of the local government code, including manufactured home rental communities as defined by statute.

Requirement for minimal standards for the provision of water, wastewater and drainage of such subdivisions of land.

Requirement for minimal access roads, streets and infrastructure for emergency vehicles to such subdivisions.

