Verbal threat closes down NISD on Tuesday

Students in the Nocona Independent School District received an unexpected day off on Tuesday as the district cancelled school after a threat was received on Monday evening.

Stephenie Wright, Nocona High School principal, posted a letter Monday on Facebook and the parent reminder portal explaining the situation. The letter states: “Monday evening we received word of a threat from a former student indicating a threat to the campus. Local law enforcement was contacted swiftly and is currently working on the situation.”

The post continues in an abundance of caution, the district decided to cancel school on Sept. 24 to give local law enforcement more time to thoroughly investigate the threat.

“All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. We wanted you to have the facts so you can discuss them with your child and emphasize the seriousness of this issue,” concludes the post. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.