America’s top Halloween candy

By Ben George, candy.com

The map above reveals the results of our data mining, the top three most popular Halloween candies in each state. Hover over your state to see the goods. (Apologies, it’s not interactive on mobile devices).

Do your state’s choices surprise you? The top Halloween candy in your state are not always what you think they were. Salt water taffy and Hot Tamales performed much better than some expected, for example.

For more than 12 years, we’ve been delivering tons of bulk candy around the country. As bulk candy retailers and distributors, we’ve got a lot of candy sales data to comb through. Including some we shipped to New York not too long ago…

We have seen a lot of surprising favorites and least favorites over the years. That’s why working with unbiased data is so much fun. We looked at 12 years of sales data (2007-2018), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions.

Then we charted the best sellers in every state for Halloween. And we present it to you in the above spooky HTML5 interactive map of the most popular Halloween candy. If you’d like to see the nationwide winners, we made a graphic for that too:

This year, the National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy. Same as last year.

Consumer confidence is not quite as high this year, fueled mostly by uncertainty surrounding the impact of tariffs and interest rate changes on the domestic economy. Feels like 2019 sales will be steady but not a break-out year.



Halloween Candy Quick Facts

172 million Americans celebrate Halloween

Nearly 1/4 of all Halloween purchases are made online

Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy

They will spend about $25 on average

Most Halloween shopping is done the first 2 weeks of October.

In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick-or-treaters to receive

Over 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year

Industry research showed in 2015 that online candy sales were increasing by 15 percent. People are realizing they can save time and money by skipping the store and purchasing from the comfort of their home. But will you buy the right candy?