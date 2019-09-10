Bowie Junior High loses to Brock

The Bowie Junior High teams also traveled to Brock, though they played on Thursday.

Neither team could pull off the win as the seventh grade team lost 34-0 and the eighth grade team lost a close one 24-22.

In the eighth grade game, Landon Felts threw two touchdown passes to Troy Kesey and Brady Lawhorn. Seth Mann scored a touchdown on the ground and big Cooper Hammer converted two two-point conversions.

Lawhorn’s touchdown catch came on the final play of regulation. The Cottontails needed one more two-point conversion to send it to overtime, but failed to convert.

The defenses of both teams played better in the second half after they got used to Brock’s offensive attack.