Bowie, Nocona marching bands advance to area

Montague County’s “warrior” marching bands took on the regional contests last Saturday and brought home straight first division scores from all three judges advancing to area contest on Oct. 26.

Both Bowie and Nocona High School’s marching bands will be battling to earn chance to advance to state contest which alternates years for bands. The musicians travel to C. H. Collins Stadium in Denton. Nocona marches at 1:30 p.m. and Bowie at 4:15 p.m.

There will be 23 band performing during the day’s preliminaries, and 10 of the bands will be selected based on their scores to march in the finals. Four bands from the finals will move onto the state competition on Nov. 6 in San Antonio in the Alamodome.

At the area contest, the judging panel goes from three to five and scores are numerical not division ratings. Three judges will score music and two will score marching which will include the color guard. Each band can receive up to 5,000 points. Read the full story on the bands in the mid-week Bowie News.

The Nocona marching band stands with the regional trophy on Oct. 19. The band advances to area this Saturday. (Courtesy photo)