Bowie stays undefeated as it beats Henrietta 3-1

Even with a previous win against the team, the Bowie Lady Rabbits had to battle Tuesday night as they hosted Henrietta to kick off the second round of district play.

The Lady Rabbits were able to stay undefeated in district play as they beat the Lady Cats 3-1, with most sets coming down to the wire.

The first set showed Bowie just what it would take to win against Henrietta that night. The Lady Rabbits held some small leads during the set, but never more than one or two points as the teams went back and forth.

As the set was coming to a close, Bowie extended its lead from 21-19 to 24-21. Fighting against four set points, the Lady Cats fought to stay alive and eventually tied the score at 24-24. The teams went back and forth with set points until the Lady Rabbits were able to put the set away 30-28.

The second set was more of the same. Henrietta held narrow leads during the first 20 points, but ultimately the teams were tied at 10-10. The next 20 were even closer and the results were the same as the teams were tied at 20-20.

Bowie was able to gain some all important momentum as it strung together several points to win the set 25-21 to take a 2-0 lead.

The third set was erratic for both teams. Teams traded 4-1 five point runs to start the set and were tied at 10-10. The Lady Cats had their best run of the match during this set as they extended a 13-12 lead to a 17-13 lead.

The Lady Rabbits tried to close the lead down, but could not keep Henrietta from scoring as well. 20-15 lead was willed down to 24-21. Unfortunately, Bowie could not survive set point and lost 25-21.

Not being able to close the Lady Cats out after a two set lead, the fear is always of the team gaining confidence and momentum that signals a comeback in winner-take-all fifth set.

Early on in the fourth, it did seem like Henrietta still had some of the momentum from the third set with them. The Lady Cats led 7-3 in the opening 10 points and the size at the net and the long rallies were wearying on a Bowie team that was coming off of an exhausting five set match at Nocona three days before.

Still, the Lady Rabbits fought through. Bowie slowly cut into the lead until gaining its own 13-12. From there, the Lady Rabbits lead grew a little at a time from 16-14 to 19-16. Bowie was able to carry this bit of momentum into the end of the set as it won 25-21 to win the match 3-1.

Bowie next plays at City View at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

