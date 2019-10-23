Lady Rabbits stay undefeated with win

The Bowie Lady Rabbits hosted Childress at noon on Saturday in their bid to stay atop the district standings.

The Lady Rabbits took care of business against the Lady Cats, winning in straight sets to stay undefeated in district play.

The first set was the closest as Bowie won the tight set 25-22. The Lady Rabbits had to navigate around Childress’ blocking at the net and struggled the most with it in the first set.

After that, Bowie was able to comfortably control sets two and three as it won much easier 25-13 and 25-16.

Aslyn Davis led the team with 14 kills, eight aces and added 10 digs. Libero Taygon Jones led the team with 13 digs while Landra Parr had a team high 16 assists to go with her six kills. Neely Price was second with 12 assists.

After traveling to City View, Bowie ends district with a trip to Holliday at 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 before closing the season out at home against Nocona at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.