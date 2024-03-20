EDIBLES
Go big with a yummy bread bowl
(Culinary.net) Perfect for afternoon snacking or as an appetizer, this Spinach-Ham Dip is warmed inside a bread bowl and can be served with bread cubes, crackers or tortilla chips.
Find more snack ideas at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Spinach-Ham Dip
- 2 cups ricotta cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 1/4 pound ham, cubed
- 3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 round bread loaf (16 ounces), unsliced
- Heat oven to 350° F.
- In medium bowl, blend ricotta cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add spinach, ham, Parmesan cheese and green onions; mix until blended.
- Cut 1-2-inch diameter circle out of top of bread loaf. Reserve top. Remove bread inside loaf, leaving about 1 inch along sides. Pour cheese mixture into bread bowl. Replace top. Cover bread loaf in aluminum foil and bake 60 minutes, or until warmed through.
- Take bread removed from inside bread bowl and cut into dipping sized chunks.
- Remove bread from aluminum foil and place on platter. Scatter bread chunks around bread bowl to use for dunking in cheese sauce.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Make your St. Patrick’s Day spread green with envy
(Culinary.net) Freshen up your St. Patrick’s Day menu with easy, light sandwiches inspired by the traditional color of the festivities. These open-faced noshes can be perfect for lunch, snack time or even as an appetizer for get-togethers with friends and family.
Layered with a smooth cream cheese and mozzarella mixture then topped with crisp cucumber and a stem of green bell pepper, these St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches are easy and cute, which makes them a fan favorite at nearly any green gathering. They’re also sprinkled with lemon juice to add a little acidity and create a nice, light bite.
Plus, this recipe is quick to make. When you’re in a rush to get everything on the table for the party, it’s easy to throw together and get on the platter in next to no time.
The sandwiches pop off the plate with their bright, seasonal garnishes. While sure to attract attention and have your loved ones asking “Where did you get this idea?” they’re also an easy way to sneak a few vegetables into your kids’ diets.
For more festive recipes and ideas at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches
Yield: 8 sandwiches
- 8 ounces plain cream cheese spread, softened
- 1 cup finely shredded mozzarella cheese
- salt
- 4 English muffins
- 24 slices cucumber
- 8 thin slices green pepper
- fresh cilantro leaves
- lemon juice
- lemon slices, for garnish (optional)
- In bowl, mix cream cheese spread, mozzarella cheese and salt well.
- Split English muffins in half. Cut each muffin half into shamrock shape.
- Spread cheese mixture over each muffin half.
- Place three cucumbers on each “shamrock,” one on each “leaf.” Use green pepper slice as stem. Place cilantro leaf on top of each sandwich.
- Sprinkle sandwiches with lemon juice and add lemon slices, for garnish, if desired.
SOURCE:
Culinary
EDIBLES
Solve busy weeknights with simple, satisfying meals
(Family Features) Juggling those weeknight responsibilities including homework, catching up on emails, after-school activities, social events and more can leave families scrambling when it comes time for dinner. When your busy schedule leaves little time to spend in the kitchen, turn to family favorites you can put on the table in 20 minutes or less to give loved ones the fuel they need without sacrificing taste or quality.
Take Taco Tuesdays to a new level (without the hassle) with this deconstructed version of classic fish tacos. Served over a bed of quinoa and drizzled with yogurt crema, these Baja Fish Taco Bowls let you switch up average taco nights by swapping out tortillas and shells for quick-cooking, protein-packed quinoa mixed with nutrient-dense kale. This easy, satisfying meal adds deliciously seasoned fish, creamy avocado and hearty whole grains to your diet with a lighter version of Baja sauce as a perfect companion for fish tacos.
At its core, this tasty weeknight meal relies on the ease and light, nutty flavor of Success Tri-Color Boil-in-Bag Quinoa, which is ready in just 10 minutes. It’s packed with protein, all nine essential amino acids and is a good source of fiber, making it a perfect solution for busy moments whether your loved ones eat vegan, vegetarian or a mix of everything.
If a jam-packed calendar calls for a light dinner, or you’re searching for a quick side to pair with your protein of choice, add a little color to the table with this Edamame Brown Rice and Lentil Salad. Brimming with tasty, colorful ingredients like bell peppers, cucumbers and more, it’s a wholesome and satisfying way to recharge after a long day.
Take the guesswork out of cooking this flavorful salad with 100% whole grain Success Boil-in-Bag Brown Rice, offering high-quality, pre-cooked grains that’s ready in just 10 minutes without measure or mess. It leaves you with a serving of fluffy, nutty brown rice that cooks up perfectly every time to take some stress out of family dinners.
Visit SuccessRice.com to find more recipe solutions for busy weeknights.
Baja Fish Taco Bowls
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 2 bags Success Tri-Color Quinoa
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 white-fleshed fish fillets (5-6 ounces each)
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon lime zest
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 4 cups packed baby kale
- 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and thinly sliced
- Prepare quinoa according to package directions.
- In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Season fish with Cajun seasoning and salt. Cook 2-3 minutes per side, or until fish is lightly browned and starts to flake. Set aside.
- In small bowl, stir yogurt, lime zest, lime juice and cumin.
- In medium bowl, toss quinoa with kale. Divide between four bowls. Top each with fish, sliced avocado and dollop of yogurt and lime crema.
Substitutions: Use taco seasoning or chili powder in place of Cajun seasoning. Use arugula or baby spinach instead of kale.
Edamame Brown Rice and Lentil Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 bag Success Brown Rice
- 1 cup cooked green or brown lentils
- 1 cup edamame, cooked, cooled and shelled
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup roasted almonds and sunflower seeds (optional)
Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- Prepare rice according to package directions.
- In large mixing bowl, combine rice, lentils, edamame, bell pepper, cucumber, red onion and parsley. Toss gently to combine.
- To make dressing: In separate small bowl, whisk olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt and pepper until well combined.
- Toss salad with dressing until well combined. Sprinkle with roasted almonds and sunflower seeds, if desired.
SOURCE:
Success Rice
EDIBLES
Protein to fuel everyday adventures in the kitchen and beyond
(Family Features) Achieving your goals each day starts with your own health and well-being, both physically and mentally. To ensure you’ve got the energy needed to take on that to-do list and enjoy your favorite activities, turn to familiar ingredients and recipes that pack the protein your body craves.
To help reach nutrition goals and fuel your everyday adventures, Chicken of the Sea Tuna and Salmon Packets can follow you anywhere you go and make healthy eating a delicious endeavor. Everything you love about your favorite tuna and salmon products now fits into your busy lifestyle and unique dietary needs – keto, paleo or Mediterranean.
They’re flavorful, convenient and fit seamlessly into your daily routine, making them a perfect solution no matter your mood, cravings or occasion. Whether you’re bringing tuna along as an afternoon snack or incorporating salmon into a tasty meal, the responsibly sourced protein allows you to eat healthy and live happy without compromise.
For example, you can rethink lunchtime routines with a colorful twist on the viral social media salmon rice bowl. Bring together the lively flavors of Everything Bagel-seasoned pink salmon with your favorite toppings like carrots, radishes, Sriracha mayo and more for a simple yet flavorful afternoon protein-packed pick-me-up.
Long days away from home can lead to meal complacency when you walk through the door. However, keeping high-quality, responsibly sourced protein options on hand can help you avoid takeout cravings and a desire to leave the cooking to someone else. It doesn’t get much easier than these Lemon Garlic Tuna-Stuffed Roasted Mini Sweet Peppers for an appetizer or low-carb snack that takes just 20 minutes to prepare a handful of everyday ingredients.
When you find the right solutions for you, it’s time to stock the pantry. Try all the flavors Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Tuna and Alaskan Pink Salmon Packets offers, from creamy or citrus to spicy and beyond.
Visit chickenofthesea.com to find more nutritious recipe inspiration.
Everything Bagel Salmon Brown Rice Bowl
Total time: 10 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 packet (2 1/2 ounces) Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Alaskan Pink Salmon with Everything Bagel Seasoning
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- roasted nori seaweed sheets or pieces, crushed
- 1 small avocado, sliced
- 2 tablespoons shredded carrots
- 2 tablespoons shredded radishes
- 2 tablespoons minced cilantro
- 2 teaspoons furikaki seasoning (Japanese rice seasoning)
- 2 tablespoons Sriracha mayo
- In bowl, top cooked brown rice with crushed seaweed sheets.
- Add sliced avocado and top with salmon.
- Add carrots, radishes and cilantro.
- Sprinkle with furikaki seasoning and drizzle with Sriracha mayo.
Lemon Garlic Tuna-Stuffed Roasted Mini Sweet Peppers
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2-3
- 1 packet (2 1/2 ounces) Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Lightly Seasoned by McCormick, Lemon Garlic
- 3 mini sweet peppers, halved, seeds removed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 400 F. Lay parchment or foil over baking pan.
- Place halved mini sweet peppers on prepared baking pan and lightly brush both sides of peppers with oil.
- Divide lemon garlic tuna evenly between six mini pepper halves.
- Top with cheese and bake 8-10 minutes, or until peppers are tender and cheese is melted.
- Allow to cool and top with sliced green onions and fresh cracked black pepper, to taste.
SOURCE:
Chicken of the Sea
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint