Suspect facing two arson charges for mid-week fire

An early Oct. 2 morning fire burned four buildings on one property and caught the neighboring house on fire, however, there were no serious injuries to residents or their pets.

The early investigation into the fire leads police to believe it was possibly set on purpose by a female suspect who was found near the house and arrested for public intoxication.

Friday two warrants for arson were issued for the suspect, Lisa Ann Barnes. At presstime she had not been arrested.

Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page said the fire call came in at 2 a.m. on Oct. 2 at 300 South Mill, the residence of Darren Adams.

Bowie Police officers Cody Stone and Paul Magers were on patrol and saw the smoke and immediately went to the scene.

