Bowie applying for $9.3 million loan to rehab sewer collection system

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Councilors took the first step this week in pursuing a more than $9.3 million low interest loan that could help rehabilitate a substantial portion of the 90-plus year old sewage collection system.

It was something of a reality check as an engineer reported the deterioration of the system was causing growing inflow and infiltration problems. On Monday night the council met with engineers and financial consultants to discuss the application for financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board.

The council authorized submission of the application, which also includes an engineering study for the system.

Last week the city got an invitation to submit an application for TWDB financial assistance (possible low interest loan or loan forgiveness, possible energy efficiency loan discounts or a 30-year payback period).

Mike Donnan, vice president of Hayter Engineering, discussed the system following a preliminary review.