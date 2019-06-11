Traffic stop yields stolen SUV, false IDs and stolen credit cards

Joshua Turnbow

Sidney Bergara

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a Cypress, TX couple for various complaints of possessing false identification, stolen credit cards, tampering with government records and driving a stolen rental vehicle out of Colorado.

The stop was made at 12:49 a.m. on Nov. 1 along U.S. 287 by K9 Officer Chase Pelton, ran the license plate on the 2019 Toyota 4-Runner and found the tag belonged to another vehicle. The vehicle was driven by Joshua Ryan Turnbow, 28, and his passenger was Sidney Michelle Bergara, 24, both from Cypress, near Houston.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson explained the investigation found the Toyota was stolen, and when officers began searching through the SUV they found lots of false identification papers and numerous credit cards, possibly stolen credit carts. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.