All-district football teams announced

With the state championships wrapping up last week, all of Montague County’s football teams all-district selections are in.

For Bowie, the Jackrabbits went 0-10 and had five players named to the all-district list led by Alan Miranda being named to the first team as a punter and to the second team as a kicker. Devin Melton, Boo Oakley, Colten Price and Hunter Pullen were all named to the second team, with Price being named to both offense and defense.

Nocona went 4-6 and had six players named to the all-district teams with tight end Jason Sparkman being named to the first team. Carter Horn, Willie Salsman, Jase Davis, Juan Rico and Sayler Fenoglio were all named to the second team at their positions. The Indians also had seven players named honorable mention.

Saint Jo was heavily rewarded for winning the district title after going 11-2. The Panthers had Hunter Garrett win defensive most valuable player award and Logan Brawner win newcomer of the year. Mark Stevens and his coaching staff were awarded coaches of the year as well.

Jarrod Reeves, Chance Bennett, Eli Jones, Pepe Gam, Braydon Bell and Tyler Cook were named to the first team. Bennett, Logan Morman and Conner Thompson were named to the district’s second team.

Forestburg also was rewarded for the 4-7 Longhorns winning the district title. Zach Bradley and James Stokes were named the district’s offensive and defensive most valuable players. Trey Cumby and his coaching staff were also rewarded with coach of the year.

On the first team Forestburg had Braxton Osteen, Levi Balthrop, Zach Bradley, Tony Smith and Hayden Berry. On the second team were Alex Gates, Noah Clure, Caleb Bradley and Osteen.

Gold-Burg had six players be named to the all-district team after going 0-9. Will Hodges, Kani Grace and Kolton Whitaker was named to the district’s first team. Waylyn Whitaker, Matthew Fatheree and Jack Henry were on the district’s second team.

To see the full list, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.