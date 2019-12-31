Happy New Year from your Bowie News

The Bowie News staff and management wishes a healthy and happy new year for you and your family. We look forward to continuing to serve you in 2020. It should be an exciting start of a new decade.

For Bowie News readers, The Bowie News went to press one day early for the Jan. 1 edition.

Customers should receive their papers in the mail on Tuesday and they will be available on the racks at their normal times on Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

Everything will be back on regular schedule next week.

Government offices including the cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo and Montague County will be closed on Jan. 1. The Bowie News office also will be closed.