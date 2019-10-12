Jimmie Douglas James

September 26, 1934 – December 7, 2019

NOCONA – Jimmie Douglas James, 85, died on Dec. 7, 2019.

A visitation will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Saint Joseph’s Parish Hall, 109 Denison Street, Nocona.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nocona. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

James was born in Lamar, CO on Sept. 26, 1934. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany at the same base with Elvis Presley.

In 1956 he married Dematra Knight in Lawton, OK. He worked for Bowie Industries in the 1960s in sales. He then work in the oilfield and car sales before moving to Mount Sterling, IL where he worked for the prison system.

In 1986 he married Ruth Reische in Henrietta and later lived for 20 plus years in Illinois before moving back to Nocona.

He was preceded in death by son, Stephen James and wife, Ruth.

He is survived by daughters, Sandra Storey, Nocona and Sherry Wilson, Gainesville; sisters, Corine Wiley and Mary Ellen Walters, both of Keyes OK, eight grandchildren; sixteen, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Tales ’N’ Trails Museum in Nocona.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.