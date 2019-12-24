Lady Rabbits out-physical Graham

The Bowie Lady Rabbits played their only home game of the month on Friday as they hosted a tall and tough Graham team before the holiday break.

The Lady Rabbits would lead most of the way after the first half, going on to win 43-37.

It was a low scoring start to the game. The Lady Blues wanted to go inside to tall Cammi Teplicek, who had several inches on every other player on the court. Bowie played a tight zone defense and did its best to keep a body on Teplicek.

To start the game, Teplicek and the rest of Graham crashed the offensive boards for second and third shot attempts per possession. The Lady Blues led 6-2 midway through the quarter.

The Lady Rabbits tightened up on the boards and started to grind away points inside when Teplicek was on the bench.

Bowie did not allow Graham to score for the rest of the quarter and was able to take the lead 8-6 heading into the second quarter.

It was back and forth as the Lady Blues retook the lead and held it for most of the quarter. The Lady Rabbits upped their intensity and was rebounding better, getting lose balls and their press were forcing turnovers. The only issue was shots were not going in at a good rate.

Right before halftime, Bowie would retake the lead 17-16 and would not relinquish it.

The great play for the Lady Rabbits, especially their defense, went up even more in the third quarter. Bowie forced multiple steals and there were times Graham could not get to even half court before the Lady Rabbit would punch the ball lose.

Unfortunately, even with two-on-one advantages after forcing turnovers or getting multiple shots a possession due to great offensive rebounding, Bowie just could not get much to go in the basket.

The Lady Rabbits led 32-25 heading into the fourth quarter, but with how much they dominated every other aspect of the game it felt like it should have been by more.

The Lady Blues scored two baskets in the first two minutes to cut the lead to 32-29.

Bowie continued its strong play and after knocking down some shots upped its lead to double-digits 39-29 with 3:38 to go.

Graham scored two quick baskets by forcing turnovers to make it 39-33, but then had to resort to fouling.

Hope Jones made all four of her free throws down the stretch to keep the Lady Blues at bay. Bowie held on to win 43-37.

Jones led all scorers with 20 points. Brysen Richey, along with poking balls from Graham ball handlers all night, scored 12 points and made two three-pointers.

The Lady Rabbits next play at the Whataburger tournament against Bridgeport at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Sanger High School.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.