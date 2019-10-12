Patricia Carol (Sneed) Brandon

January 3, 1937 – November 28, 2019

SAINT JO – Patricia Carol (Sneed) Brandon, 82, died on Nov. 28, 2019.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the BOHO building in Saint Jo.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1937 in Saint Jo. Brandon was an interior decorator and designer.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Clarabelle Trice and stepfather, Tom Trice; and eldest sister, Mary Poor.

She is survived by her sister, Janis Sneed; children, Corby Brandon and Robert Brandon; and two grandchildren.