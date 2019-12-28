Prairie Valley sports 2019 highlights

Prairie Valley

To start the year, Prairie Valley found some of its best success in golf. The boy’s squad was so strong and had so much depth, it not only ran away with the district title, but it had enough members for a second team that would finish third overall. At the regional meet, Carter Lemon almost qualified for the state meet, but lost in a playoff.

The Lady Bulldogs would fall short of qualifying, but individually Shelby Roof and Molly Gilleland qualified for the rainy regional meet.

Also during the spring, Bailee Tipton and Samantha Topkins would finish third and fourth at the district tennis meet in girls singles, being named regional alternates.

Before the school year was out, the Prairie Valley track teams ran at the district meet. The Lady Bulldogs would win the district title while the boy’s team would finish third overall as a team.

