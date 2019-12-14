The Lady Rabbits comeback on the road

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Springtown on Tuesday to play the Lady Porcupines.

Fresh off a tough Pottsboro tournament, the Lady Rabbits overcame a slow start to beat Springtown 49-37.

Bowie did not start the game well on offense, making only two baskets in the first quarter and trailing 14-5. The Lady Rabbits turned some things around in the second quarter, getting some baskets in transition off of turnovers to get things going.

Bowie had cut the lead to 24-20 heading into the locker room at halftime.

The Lady Rabbits had an even bigger third quarter. The combination of Hope Jones, Jayci Logan and Taygon Jones scored all of the teams 18 points in the quarter while the defense shut down the Lady Porcupines, with them scoring three points from free throws.

Bowie had turned the tables and now led by double digits 38-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

Springtown could not make up any ground from the deficit though the quarter was more competitive than it had been. The Lady Rabbits fended off any hope of a comeback from the Lady Porcupines. Bowie won 49-37.

Logan led the team with 14 points while Jones joined her in double-figures with 11.

Bowie next plays at Rider at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.

