Citizens asks for answers on new Lake Nocona rules (with link to pdf lake rules)

A packed council chambers greeted the Nocona City Council Tuesday night as about 30 citizens challenged plans by the city to implement a fee schedule for everything from docks to boat launches.

While the council heard from about a dozen people, primarily residents around the lake, no action was taken and a second meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the H.J. Justin Community Room.

An updated version of the rule proposal was released on Friday and may be see at bowienewsonline.com.

The city took ownership of the lake on Jan. 1, 2020 as the North Montague County Water Supply District was dissolved. The district was formed by Legislative action in 1957 to create a water source for the Nocona area and the city purchased water.

Tuesday night’s agenda listed adopting rules and regulations governing sanitation, building and safety on the waters of Lake Nocona and the shores of Lake Nocona and its public parks.

There were about 30 people in attendance and the council allowed public comment limited to three minutes each.

To see the updated set of proposed lake rules click on the following link: http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/nocona-lake-rules.pdf