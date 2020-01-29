Bowie Chamber celebrates 2019 accomplishments

Carrie Aune, a cottage florist, holds the Business of the Year award standing with her brother, David Jameson, Jr. See more photos of the banquet on page 10A of today’s mid-week Bowie News. (News photos by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Members of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce celebrated the efforts of 2019 during its annual banquet Monday night.

Theme for the evening was “Embracing the Pioneer Spirit,” and from the outset, Emcee Dr. Arn Anderson, reflected on those who took a chance and came to the west to find a new life. Anderson asked a young person with a cell phone to search the word pioneer, noting it is a person who wants to be first to explore something new. He said this was a time when nothing was promised in the trip, nothing to count on and no guarantees.

“The pioneers were brave enough to take a chance. Faith was their foundation. As we go into 2020 we have good role models to make you a success,” said Anderson.

Business of the Year was presented to a cottage florist and gifts, while Comcell received Community Support of the Year. Kimber Creek Trading Post received New Business of the Year. See full coverage of the banquet in your mid-week Bowie News.