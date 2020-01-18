Deputy battles man with knife at Sunset call

Darwin Adams

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A Montague County sheriff’s deputy received minor injuries while responding to a domestic complaint involving multiple people in Sunset on Jan. 11, where one man was arrested for aggravated assault.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said this was a family incident that got out of control and could have easily resulted in serious injury to the deputy or the other parties. The original call came in at 8:18 p.m. last Saturday night for a complaint of elderly abuse at a residence located on State Highway 101 in Sunset.

The report states Betty Jackson, 79, called one of her daughters to say she was “being abused.” Brenda Adams, a daughter of Jackson, in turn called the sheriff’s office with the complaint. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said initial details indicated Jackson had fallen and those who helped her back into a wheelchair were “very rough with her.”

